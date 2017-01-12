A new chancellor is welcoming UT Martin students back today for the beginning of the second semester.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has been on campus for a over a week, and finally gets a chance to interact with students at the university he now heads.

Meanwhile, due to the university resuming class on a Thursday, some students, especially those on a commuting schedule, will begin their first day tomorrow.

In other news, some faculty and staff have already been working in preparation for the new semester prior to today.