UT-Martin Skyhawk football coach Jason Simpson introduced the newest signees to the program during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

A large crowd of fans gathered in the Champions Club of the Graham Stadium press box, to see the players and clips of their high school playing days.

The Skyhawks signed a total of 21 players, with 18 of those coming from the high school ranks, and three college transfers.

Coach Simpson also told those in attendance that 10 of the new football players are from Tennessee, with total recruiting cover five states.

Following the program, Simpson spoke with media members about the new recruits.

By signing 11 players on offense and 10 on defense, Coach Simpson was asked if the signees will fill the needs of his team.

The Skyhawks did sign local players Dresser Winn and Dylan Yates from Dresden and Deashaun Fields from Dyersburg.