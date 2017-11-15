A dedication ceremony for a campus enhancement at the University of Tennessee-Martin will take place on Saturday.

The dedication and ribbon cutting for the UT-Martin Gateway Columns will be held at 151 Pat Head Summitt Drive.

Charley Deal, the Associate Vice Chancellor of Alumni Affairs, said the landmark columns connect the university and City of Martin, and are part of an ongoing project.

Deal said the columns are being funded by individuals and businesses, to enhance both the campus and community.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 1:00 and the public is invited to attend.