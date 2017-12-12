An Associated Press political and legal affairs reporter will deliver the Fall commencement address at UT-Martin on Saturday.

Meg Kinnard Hardee, who is also the only grandchild of the late 8th District Congressman Ed Jones, will speak to graduates at the 11:00 services at the Elam Center.

Ms. Hardee grew up in Memphis, but spent much of her childhood at her grandparents farm in Yorkville.

She is now in her 12th year with the Associated Press and was named the “AP Staffer of the Year” in 2008.

Ms. Hardee and her husband Geoffrey, are co-authors of an upcoming biography called “Grassroots Politickin’: The Life and Legacy of Ed Jones”.

They also recently established an endowment scholarship for UT-Martin students seeking to become journalists, and joined with former Congressman John Tanner and his wife Betty Ann, to preserve the legacy of the 8th Congressional District with a gift to the Paul Meek Library.