Even though practice occurred one day later than originally expected with spring showers stalling the beginning of spring practice, the University of Tennessee at Martin football team completed the fifth of 15 spring practices on Tuesday.

The Skyhawks returned to the gridiron for their fifth practice of the spring to in windy, but picture perfect playing conditions on Tuesday afternoon. While the squad is already a third of the way through the team’s practice slate, the competition within the team is just ramping up.

With spring serving as a prime time for growth and development, UT Martin has taken advantage of its select afternoons and evenings for roster advancement. With a wealth of fresh faces, the installation of the team’s complex playbook has been a primary objective while players are looking to showcase their respective abilities heading into the off-season.

Coaches on both sides of the ball have already identified several players which have made their presence known and are looking for strong fall campaigns when the Skyhawks kickoff the season in September with a trip to Columbia, Missouri in a face off against the Missouri Tigers. With several holes left following graduation, several spots will be open on the field at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

Fans wishing to catch an early glimpse at the Skyhawks can attend the team’s first of three scheduled scrimmages on Friday, March 30 at 9 a.m. All practices are free and open to the public.