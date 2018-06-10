The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Humanities and the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences continue through this month at UT Martin.

Both programs bring selected high school students from across the state to UTM to take college courses and participate in a variety of activities.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Humanities, founded in 1986, is the original governor’s school program.

Participating students may receive college credit in art history, political science or philosophy and choose from additional non-credit courses in English literature, history and music.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences exposes students to courses in natural resource management and animal science and provides opportunities for hands-on interactions with working crop and livestock operations.