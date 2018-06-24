In-state tuition for the UT Martin 2018-19 academic year will increase by three-percent.

The increase for UTM students for the 2018 fall semester was approved Friday by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees during its annual meeting at the UT Institute of Agriculture campus in Knoxville.

The in-state tuition increase is the maximum allowed by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

Director of University Relations Bud Grimes says UT Martin in-state tuition and mandatory fees will now cost undergraduate students an additional $258 annually for students with 90 or more credit hours and an additional $276 annually for students with fewer than 90 credit hours.

New tuition and fees will be $4,438 (for students with more than 90 completed hours) or $4,756 (for students with fewer than 90 completed hours) per semester or $8,876 (for students with more than 90 completed hours 90 hours) or $9,512 (students with fewer than 90 completed hours) for a full academic year. Full-time undergraduate students enroll for a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Grimes says tuition is based on the “Soar in Four” program, which is designed to speed progress toward degree completion and was approved by the UT Board of Trustees in June 2016 for UT Martin. The program encourages students to take 15 hours per semester and complete their undergraduate degrees in four years. The 2018-19 academic year will be the third year of the “Soar in Four” program.

Tuition and mandatory fees for in-state graduate students will increase $151 per semester for a total of $5,512 per semester or $10,364 per academic year starting this fall. Full-time graduate enrollment is nine hours per semester.