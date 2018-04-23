The University of Tennessee at Martin and Jackson State Community College celebrated their recent partnership with an open house on April 17 at the JSCC McWherter Center. The McWherter Center is the new home of the UT Martin Jackson Center, which relocated from its previous address off the Highway 45 Bypass earlier this spring.

Both JSCC President Allana Hamilton and UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver were present at the event and stressed the importance of the alliance between the two institutions and the pathway it creates for student success in the region.

“For UT Martin, coming to a place like Jackson State that has a 51-year tradition of educating students and being a provider for higher education in this region for 51 years, and being able to come here and be a part of this tradition and provide greater access to the region – we’re just excited to be a part of that,” said Carver. “Dr. Hamilton and her colleagues at Jackson State have given us a warm welcome, and we look forward to many years of a great partnership here in West Tennessee.”

Kayla Patel is a junior attending classes at the UT Martin Jackson Center, which she says has allowed her to continue her UT Martin degree after moving for her husband’s career. JSCC students agree that finishing their core education courses and taking advantage of free tuition while at Jackson State will open doors for them to finish four-year degrees through UT Martin in the coming years.

The UT Martin Jackson Center’s new location also benefits nontraditional students in the area who may be unable to travel to the main campus in Martin each day. The UT Martin Jackson Center offers upper-division courses in a variety of subject areas. For more information, contact Kayce Beam, center director, at 731-425-9277 or email [email protected].