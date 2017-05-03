Seven UT-Martin rodeo team members will be making the trip to Casper, Wyoming to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo.

The National Championship will take place from June 9th thru the 17th, and will feature the best cowboys and cowgirls in the nation.

On the men’s team, bareback rider Houston Herbert, bull rider Ryan McDaniel, and team ropers Ross Mitchell and Douglas Rich, will be joined by breakaway roper Kenzley Wilson, and barrel racers Madison Crow and Nealey Dalton of the women’s team.

The College National Finals Rodeo is considered the “Rose Bowl” of college rodeo, and will feature over 400 cowboys and cowgirls from more than 100 universities and colleges.