After a successful non-conference run with the most wins in the OVC, the 10-5 UT Martin men’s basketball team opens up conference play against Jacksonville State Thursday night at home.

The 7-7 Gamecocks were a solid team in non-conference play and have taken a week off since their last game like the Skyhawks.

UTM Head Coach Anthony Stewart told Thunderbolt Radio about the importance of conference play.

Coach Stewart also says the season has three parts.

The UT Martin men’s game with Jacksonville State will be played after the women’s game at 7:30 Thursday night and can be heard on 104.9 KYTN.