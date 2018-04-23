The University of Tennessee at Martin rodeo teams finished the regular season this weekend at Northwest Mississippi Community College, as the men’s squad brought home a second-place finish while the women’s team placed seventh in the team standings.

The UT Martin men’s team compiled 445 points while the women’s team accumulated 40 points. Missouri Valley College won the men’s side with 720 cumulative points while Southern Arkansas ranked first in the women’s final standings with 350 overall points.

Jonny Walker started up the men’s team with another strong showing in bareback riding. The junior out of Wildersville finished second in average with 145 points after placing second in the opening round with 75 points and third in the short go with 70 points.

Chase Thrasher’s time of 10.3 seconds in calf roping during the short round was good enough for a third-place finish while his 21.8 average placed fifth. Will McCraw also tallied points in the same categories, as he finished sixth in both average with 24.8 points and in the short go 13.0 points.

Three UT Martin cowboys earned points in steer wrestling with Colton Matthews placed second in the opening round with a time of 5.0 seconds before finishing fifth in the short go at 5.9 seconds and splitting third in average with a time of 10.9. Ethan Foster also put together a solid performance by earning points in all three phases, as he placed fourth in the opening round with 5.3, third in the short go with 5.7 and fifth in average with 11.0. Cord Barricklow also posted points for UT Martin after his 5.4 seconds in the first round was the fifth-best time in the field.

On the women’s side, Kayla Lombardo got off to a good start in goat tying with a time of 6.7 seconds that was good enough for a third-place showing.

Ross Mitchell partnered with Ethan Wheeler from East Mississippi Community College to overcome a slow start in team roping. The pair was responsible for the top times in both average with 17.3 and in the short go with 6.1.

In barrel racing, Fallon Fogarty generated points in all three phases. She finished in fifth place in average with 27.89, in the first round with 13.86 and in the short go with 14.03.

Ryan McDaniel ramped up a quality performance in bull riding for UT Martin. His 73 points in the first round was the best mark in the field while his 73 average ranked second overall.

UT Martin now turns its focus and preparations to the 2018 College National Finals Rodeo, which will once again be held in Casper, Wyoming on June 10-16.