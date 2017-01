The 11-6 UT Martin men’s basketball team won their first conference game Saturday in a nailbiter overtime victory over Morehead State.

The Skyhawks play a 7-4 Belmont team Thursday that won its only OVC game Saturday against Austin Peay.

UTM Head Coach Anthony Stewart says what he wants from his team.

Coach Stewart says Coach Rick Byrd and his Belmont team are among the best in the OVC.

Gametime for UT Martin’s match-up with Belmont in Nashville is at 6 Thursday afternoon on Star 95.1.