The UT Martin men’s basketball team have made it to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament for the third straight year, and the Skyhawks play UNC Asheville Thursday at 7 in the Elam Center.

The 21-12 Skyhawks are playing the first home postseason game in program history against the 23-9 Bulldogs Thursday evening.

UTM won the OVC West title before losing to Jacksonville State in the conference championship game earlier this month.

