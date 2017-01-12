The UT Martin men’s basketball team is looking get back in the win column in conference play against SEMO Saturday in the Elam Center.

The 11-8 Skyhawks had a promising start to the season, but have struggled during OVC play with a 1-3 record.

UTM is coming off a loss at Tennessee State last weekend, while SEMO defeated Tennessee Tech Tuesday to improve to 2-2 in OVC play.

UT Martin Coach Anthony Stewart says the Redhawks have momentum going into this game.

Tip-off for the UT Martin-Southeast Missouri men’s game is at 6 Saturday and can be heard on 105.7 The Quake.