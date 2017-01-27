Jacolby Mobley carried the University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team in the first half while Javier Martinez helped close out the win in an impressive 85-79 Ohio Valley Conference win at Austin Peay.

Mobley supplied 27 of his career-best 36 points in the first half before departing the game with 6:10 remaining because of an injury. The senior out of Starkville, Miss. canned 12 of his 17 field goal attempts (including a 5-of-8 effort from three-point range) while going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

A senior from St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Martinez wrapped up 16 points to go along with a career-high 19 rebounds. Nine of his rebounds came on the offensive end as he hauled in the most rebounds of any Skyhawk in 2016-17.

Kahari Beaufort came off the bench to score 12 big points while Matthew Butler accumulated 10 points and a game-high five assists for UT Martin, who improved to 15-8 with a 5-3 OVC mark – resulting in a three-way tie (with Murray State and Southeast Missouri) in the OVC West standings.

The Governors (7-15, 3-5 OVC) were keyed by Josh Robinson’s 21 points while John Murry (18), Kenny Jones (16) and Jared Savage (12) each scored double-digits. Austin Peay connected on 56 percent of its field goal attempts in the final 20 minutes to close an 18-point second half gap to just four points but the Governors could only manage a 22.7 percent shooting effort (5-of-22) for the game.

UT Martin continues its three-game road swing on Saturday with a matchup at OVC foe Murray State. Tipoff from the CFSB Center is set for approximately 7 p.m.

