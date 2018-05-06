The University of Tennessee-Martin has named a new chief information officer.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver announced that Amy Belew assumed the position effective May 1st.

Belew had filled the position in an interim capacity since November of 2016, and was one of four finalists to participate in open-forum campus discussions in March.

Dr. Carver said during her time as interim chief information officer, Ms. Belew helped guide Information Technology Services through a reorganization and helped the campus community navigate changes to both the email client and our learning management system.

Ms. Belew first joined the UT Martin community in 2000 as a systems analyst, then served as an IT administrator until 2012 before moving into a role as interim director of systems administration and infrastructure, academic computing, security, video network, applications development and operations.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a Master of Business Administration degree from UT Martin.