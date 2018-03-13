For the third consecutive week, the University of Tennessee at Martin finds themselves ranked in the Top-10 in the nation with their equestrian team.

The Skyhawks this week were listed at No. 8 in the nation, in the latest Farnam National Collegiate Equestrian Association polls.

The Skyhawks have now been ranked on 14 different occasions in 2017-18, appearing in every poll since October 10th.

The latest poll showed Georgia at No. 1, with the remainder of the Top-5 including Auburn, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and TCU.

All three Skyhawk victories this season have come against nationally ranked opponents, while UT-Martin also boasts exhibition wins over Miami of Ohio and Ole Miss.

UT Martin will travels to Dallas for the United Equestrian Conference championship on March 30th and 31st, before the NCEA Championships in Waco on April 18th and 21st.