The University of Tennessee-Martin and Under Armour have announced a new partnership agreement.

The Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel and equipment will become the official outfitter of the Skyhawks beginning with the 2018-19 academic year.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Under Armour will provide on-field and training gear for 21 varsity sports, while also outfitting members of the athletic department including coaches and staff.

Skyhawks Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin said he was proud to establish the partnership, adding that Under Armour will be representing the athletic department “for many years to come”.

The new official outfitter agreement includes marketing entitlement that will complement Under Armour’s brand campaigns through print and venue presence at the University.

