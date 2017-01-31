The University of Tennessee has awarded a President’s Award to a UT-Martin professor.

Dr. Jason Roberts, an associate professor of animal science, was nominated in the “Educate” category, which honors accomplishments that enhance educational offerings and diverse learning environments.

The series of awards was created in 2016 to honor UT employees, and was placed into four categories accordance to the universities mission statements.

Dr. Roberts is the director and co-founder of the UT-Martin veterinary technology program, and director of the West Tennessee Animal Disease Diagnostics Lab.

UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro will present the President’s Awards following his State of the University of Tennessee address on February 21st in Nashville.