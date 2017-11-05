A UT-Martin professor was placed on paid leave following an investigation, involving a letter he issued to students under a pen name.

Reports said associate professor of English, Dr. Charles Bradshaw, used the name “Wesley Sniper” to issue the letter, following a decision by the UTM Student Government to allow concealed weapons upon approval by the state legislature.

Following the issue of the letter last week, reports said an investigation was initiated after a copy was given to campus police.

The Tennessee Star reported the letter claimed the author had stockpiled weapons and spoke of potential acts of violence on campus.

Dr. Bradshaw later issued a letter of apology to all students, faculty and administrators, calling his letter satirical writing.

In a press release, Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver acknowledged the letter as satire, but said the subject of mass violence was not the best example to use, especially with the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed a former UT-Martin student.

Reports said the Weakley County District Attorney did not press charges, since Dr. Bradshaw engaged in speech protected by the First Amendment.

Dr. Carver said the campus Department of Safety informed him that at no time was there any threat of danger to the campus or individuals.