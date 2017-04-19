Two remaining finalists have withdrawn from consideration for the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs position at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Dr. Steven Ralston, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Morehead State University, withdrew from the search for personal reasons. He was scheduled to visit the campus April 20. Dr. Jay Gatrell, who currently serves as vice provost at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., has accepted another position. He was scheduled to visit UT Martin on April 24. No additional candidates are scheduled to be interviewed.

“We were pleased to offer the university four outstanding candidates to consider for this critical position,” said Dr. Keith Carver, university chancellor. “Having two candidates withdraw was unexpected, but their reasons were unrelated to UT Martin or the search process. We are pleased to have two highly qualified candidates remaining for consideration, and we have no plans to interview additional candidates at this time.”

Candidates who interviewed for the position were Dr. James Ermatinger, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost for the University of Illinois Springfield, and Dr. Eric Link, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The vice chancellor for academic affairs is UT Martin’s chief academic officer. This position articulates a vision for academic affairs, provides leadership for the academic planning process and is responsible for the university’s core academic mission. The university provost directs the institution in the chancellor’s absence.

Ashlie Czyz, director of human resources programs and executive recruiter for the University of Tennessee System, is serving as executive recruiter for this position. For more information on the search process, contact Czyz at [email protected]

(information provided by Bud Grimes)

###