The UT Martin Skyhawks almost took wins for both the women and the men Saturday, as they faced off against Tennessee Tech.

The women’s squad won their second game on the road, defeating the Eagles 67 to 51.

Head Coach for the Skyhawks Kevin McMillan told thunderbolt radio while the team played well, several improvements need to be made, especially on offense.

Meanwhile, the men almost recovered from an early 18 point deficit, tying it up with four minutes left in the game. However, the Skyhawks could not take a lead, and Tennessee Tech finished strong, winning 63 to 55.

UT Martin defends their home turf this Thursday against Austin Peay. Airtime is at 5 on Star 95.1.