UT Martin has announced several upcoming spring dates to take place before the semester’s conclusion.

Spring Preview Day is Saturday for high school students interested in becoming future Skyhawks.

The university’s Academic Speaker Series continues with Dr. Amy Bix in her lecture “Girls Coming to Tech”, which takes place Thursday March 23rd at 6 in Watkins Auditorium.

On March 28th, a Women’s Studies Symposium begins at 1 in the University Center followed by equaliTEA at 4 in the same building, which features high tea being served with finger foods.

There will be many activites surrounding the UT Martin Spring Rodeo April 6th-8, including prizes and plenty of bull riding.

Advance tickets for the UTM Rodeo are available at several businesses in the Ken Tenn area.