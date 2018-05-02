Former University of Tennessee at Martin football standouts Caylon Weathers and Brett Thompson have earned invitations to NFL rookie minicamps to be held later this month.

Weathers is a 6-4, 220-pound wide receiver from Memphis who spent the past four seasons at UT Martin where he was a College Sports Madness Ohio Valley Preseason All-Conference honoree heading into his senior campaign.

During his tenure at UT Martin, Weathers tallied 119 receptions for 1,426 yards while his 17 career touchdowns rank tied for third in program history. Additionally, he averaged 12.0 yards per reception. His breakout campaign came during his sophomore season in which he tallied 62 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns. The best game of his career came against Bethel, where he tallied five receptions for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

Thompson is a 6-5, 240-pound tight end from Olive Branch and spent the past three seasons at UT Martin after spending one season each at Northeast Mississippi Community College and East Mississippi Community College where he was a quarterback.

During his tenure at UT Martin, Thompson appeared in 19 games during the 2015 and 2017 seasons, missing the 2016 campaign with an injury. He tallied 25 career receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown. He notched a career-high five receptions against Murray State back during his senior year while recording his first touchdown reception against nationally ranked Chattanooga. The tight end averaged 5.9 yards per catch as a senior.

Weathers will report to the Chicago Bears facility and Thompson will report to the Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp at UPMC Rookie Sports Complex on May 10 with both camps to be conducted on May 11-13.