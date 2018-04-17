Student athletes at UT-Martin were honored this week during the first ever UTMy’s presented by Leaders Credit Union.

During the ceremonies at the Elam Center, softball’s Jodie Duncan was named the Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year, with golfer Hunter Richardson named the Bob Carroll Male Athlete of the Year.

Also honored on the night was rifle team member Joe Martin for the Sportsmanship Award, and football player Joe Este earned the Inspiration Award.

Duncan is a senior from Munford, and is a three time OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipient and winner of the OVC Medal of Honor for a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the 2016-17 school year.

Richardson is a senior from Clarksville, who now holds the record for being named the OVC Golfer of the Week at 15 times. He has won 12 career tournaments as a Skyhawk, including back-to-back OVC Tournament Championships. During the 2016-17 season, Richardson became the first UT-Martin golfer to ever win the OVC Golfer of the Year Award.

UT Martin’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also presented awards.

Rifle’s Brigitte Curcio won the award for the “Best Worst Action Shot” while Amelia Campbell from tennis was named “Team Clown”. Alyssa Salazar from cheer was named “New Kid on the Block” while Alexius Thomas (soccer), Blake Williams (baseball), Jennifer Plocinik (rifle) and Myah Taylor (women’s basketball) each won the “Call of Duty” award.

Grace Salmon from equestrian was tabbed as the “Helping Hand” award honoree while senior academic award recipients included Savannah Dodson (softball), Elina Geut (tennis), Alex Tamboli (rifle), Brandi Pittman (rodeo), Peyton Cain (baseball), Martin (rifle), Emylee Williams (cheer), Kenzley Wilson (rodeo), Duncan (softball) and Amelia Martin (cross country).

Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin and Leaders Credit Union also presented the top-five point leaders from the Student Rewards program with gifts. Leighton Chappell garnered the most points this season and received an iPad Pro for his first-place victory. William Graves (second place, Series 3 Apple Watch), Alisa Quayle (third place, Amazon Echo), Ryan Sams (fourth place, Fitbit Charge) and Jason Ziegler (fifth place, Amazon Echo Dot) also each received their prizes.