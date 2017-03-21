A UT Martin student has been arrested after a shooting took place near the UTM campus on Hannings Lane.

UT Martin Police report the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation involving multiple people inside the University Center Tuesday afternoon, where the fight then resumed a few minutes later on Hannings Lane.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old UTM student Tommy Fuller of Grove Apartments in Martin, allegedly fired a weapon at several people in apartments located at 302-304 Hannings Lane.

Fuller left the area in a white Chevrolet SUV headed northbound on Mt. Pelia Road before officers arrested him on University Street, where multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported in this case as the Martin and UTM Police Departments continue their investigation.

Martin Police say a two door black 2005 Mazda with the license plate K2898Y is currently occupied by three people involved in the altercation.

Fuller is charged with felony reckless endangerment, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, and will be lodged in the Weakley County Detention Center.

No one else has been charged in this incident, but more charges may be filed as the Martin and UTM Police Departments continue this investigation.