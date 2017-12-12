Demonstrators are upset at UTM after Student Government Association President Jordan Long signed a bill that could allow legally licensed gun permit holders to carry guns on campus.

Political Science Major Hunter Johnston says he showed up to voice his opinion against the bill.

Demonstrators at the SGA office voiced outrage when the bill was signed.

SGA Senator Alex Joyner was met with opposition while saying he and the other senators in support of the bill listened to the voices of their constituents.

SGA President Jordan Long was handling questions from demonstrators and couldn’t be reached for comments.

The Bill will now be sent to Chancellor Keith Carver for approval or denial.

University Relations Director Bud Grimes says Chancellor Carver has an obligation to decline the bill and must follow state law.