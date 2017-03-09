Darius Taylor, of Jackson, recently placed first in his age group in the First Annual Great Composers Competition – Best Schubert Performance, a series of international music competitions for young performers.

Taylor, a senior music education major at the University of Tennessee at Martin, received first place among men ages 23-25.

He discovered the competition through Dr. Roberto Mancusi, UT Martin associate professor of music and Taylor’s vocal coach.

As luck would have it, Taylor had performed music by composer Franz Schubert at his senior voice recital, and he submitted those recordings for consideration. He was surprised to be asked to audition for the final round and even more shocked to see his name on the list of winners.

“I was just on the website to see how everything was going because I didn’t know if I would place or not,” he said. “I saw they had a page up for winners already, so I scrolled down, and I saw my name. I just sat there in shock. I thought, “Wait a minute, this can’t be right!’”

Sure enough, a winning certificate arrived via email a few days later, and Taylor is humbled to receive international validation of his career choice.

Taylor plans to graduate from UT Martin in December 2017 and intends to pursue a master’s degree in opera performance and gain professional experience before returning to share his love of music in a classroom.