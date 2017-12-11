UT Martin students and Student Government members will hold another sit-in at the SGA office on Tuesday regarding a controversial resolution.

The students are protesting a vote made this past Thursday which SGA approved to allow students to lawfully carry concealed weapons on campus.

Although the resolution received a majority of “yes” votes from SGA Senators, 250 students who voted in the referendum on December 5th did not show the same support.

In the referendum vote, 89 percent of student agreed that they feel safe on campus, 54 percent disagreed that students with a Tennessee concealed carry permit should be allowed to carry a concealed firearm on campus and 58 percent disagreed they would feel safer if students were allowed to carry a concealed firearm on campus.

SGA President Jordan Long said the vote on the resolution is not final. It would have to be approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed by Governor Bill Haslam for it to take effect.