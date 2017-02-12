The District 14-A boys semi finals and consolation and championship games have been moved to UT Martin February 16 and 18th . Greenfield High School Athletic’s Director Willie Trevathan says these boys games are being moved to the Elam Center to accommodate the crowd.

He said based on the crowds that Humboldt and other schools have been bringing to games the new Greenfield gymnasium will likely not be able to accommodate fans or parking.

He said he and UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver worked to make the UT Martin facility available this coming week for those games and expressed his appreciation to the University for working together.

Meanwhile Coach Trevathan made clear that the girls District tournament will be played as schedule at Greenfield.