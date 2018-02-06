The University of Tennessee at Martin will host a town hall meeting at 4:00 on Thursday, in Watkins Auditorium of the Boling University Center.

The public is being invited to hear an update on important university events and information, and to ask questions about the university.

The town hall is the result of an act passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, which established a community relations outreach program designed to maintain a consistent and healthy relationship between universities and the communities they serve.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will provide an opening update followed by questions from the audience.

Administrators from campus offices and academic areas will also be on hand to answer questions.