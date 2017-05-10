The UT-Martin softball team won its 37th game of the season on Wednesday, beating Tennessee Tech 1-0 in the opening round of the OVC Tournament.

Skyhawks pitcher Brooke Kennedy won her 21st game of the year by throwing a two hit shutout over the Golden Eagles.

The 37 wins by UT-Martin is the highest for the program in the past four years, while Kennedy’s 21st win makes her the second highest winning pitcher in Skyhawk softball history.

The winning hit for coach Donley Canary’s team came in the second inning, with a home run from Jodie Duncan.

UT-Martin now remains in the winner’s bracket of the double elimination tournament, and will take on No.3 seeded SIU-Edwardsville Thursday at 12:30.