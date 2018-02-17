The UT Martin Women’s basketball squad wins their eighth straight, defeating Eastern Illinois 85 to 57 Saturday afternoon.

The win puts the Skyhawks at second place in Ohio Valley Conference standings, with Belmont firmly in first.

Head Coach Kevin McMillan told Thunderbolt Radio even though the Skyhawks have won eight in a row, this was the first great game they’ve played and won this season.

UT Martin will play again this Thursday evening, as they go on the road to face off against Morehead State. Tip-off against the Eagles begins at 6:30.