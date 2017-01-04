The 4-11 UT Martin women’s basketball team plays a strong 10-5 Belmont squad Thursday in a conference road game in Nashville.

The Skyhawks are 1-1 in OVC play, but are coming off a Saturday loss to Morehead State.

On the other hand, Belmont is undefeated in conference play at 2-0 and last beat Austin Peay over the weekend.

UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMilan is still looking for consistency in his team.

Coach McMillan says Belmont will be a test.

Airtime for UT Martin’s OVC road game at Belmont in Nashville is Thursday afternoon at 3:30 on Star 95.1 with tip-off at 4.