The 4-11 UT Martin women’s basketball team plays a strong 10-5 Belmont squad Thursday in a conference road game in Nashville.
The Skyhawks are 1-1 in OVC play, but are coming off a Saturday loss to Morehead State.
On the other hand, Belmont is undefeated in conference play at 2-0 and last beat Austin Peay over the weekend.
UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMilan is still looking for consistency in his team.
Coach McMillan says Belmont will be a test.
Airtime for UT Martin’s OVC road game at Belmont in Nashville is Thursday afternoon at 3:30 on Star 95.1 with tip-off at 4.