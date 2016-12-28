The 3-10 UT Martin women’s basketball team hopes to turn things around now that conference play begins Thursday night against Jacksonville State in the Elam Center.

The Skyhawks have struggled through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation, while the 7-5 Gamecocks have played tight in losses to Florida State and Clemson.

UTM Head Coach Kevin McMillan says injuries to Jessy Ward and Shy Copney are still an issue.

Coach McMillan says Jacksonville State will be a tough challenge.

Airtime for UT Martin’s conference opener with JSU is at 5 Thursday night on 104.9 KYTN with tip-off at 5:30.