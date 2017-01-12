The UT Martin women’s basketball team is looking for another conference win when they play Southeast Missouri Saturday.

The 4-13 Skyhawks are 1-3 in OVC play and are coming off an overtime loss to Tennessee State last weekend, and the 7-3 Redhawks were defeated by Belmont last Saturday as well, dropping their conference record to 1-3.

UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMillan told Thunderbolt Radio SEMO is a talented team that has their best player back this year in Olivia Hackmann, who’s averaging 16 points a game.

Coach McMillan says the extra time off helped.

Airtime for UT Martin’s doubleheader with Southeast Missouri is at 3:30 Saturday on 105.7 The Quake.