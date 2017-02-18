SEMO men 90 UT Martin 61 while UT Martin women win 82 – 73 over the Redhawks

Grant Williams scored 25 points and Robert Hubbs III from Dyer County added 21 on Saturday as Tennessee breezed to a 90-70 victory over Missouri.

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) won for just the second time in its last five games. Missouri (7-19, 2-12) has dropped two straight since a three-game stretch in which it earned its first two SEC wins of the season.

Admiral Schofield scored 17 points and Shembari Phillips had 10 for Tennessee. Terrence Phillips scored 18 points, Jordan Barnett had 11 and Kevin Puryear added 10 for Missouri.