The UT Martin women’s Skyhawk squad overcame a large deficit at home Saturday to defeat long-time rival Murray State, 85 to 67.

The Skyhawks were down by 18 points in the first quarter, but managed to tie the game back up coming out of the half.

UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan told Thunderbolt Radio the Skyhawk crowd played an immense role in shifting the momentum.

The Skyhawks’ next game is this Thursday afternoon when they head to Eastern Kentucky.