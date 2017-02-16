UT Martin’s agriculture and counseling programs have been honored as two of the best in the nation.

UTM’s general agriculture undergraduate program ranked fourth in the country for veterans wanting to pursue degrees in agriculture by College Factual dot com.

Meanwhile, Best Colleges dot com rated UT Martin’s master’s in school couseling program at number 19 on its list of “Best Online Master’s in School Counseling Programs in 2017”.

The counseling program at UTM was based on courses offered, available specializations, and student outcomes.

UT Martin offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs.