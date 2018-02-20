UT Martin’s Educator Preparation Program has received its grade from the state Board of Education.

The program maintained a category-two ranking in the 2016-17 state report card.

The Report Card covers three domains: candidate profile, employment satisfaction and provider impact. Providers are awarded a performance category score from one to four based on the providers’ ability to successfully prepare Tennessee educators, with four being the highest score.

The current report reflects teacher data from 2013 to 2016.

The report showed the largest score declines for UT Martin in provider impact or teacher effectiveness.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says UTM’s teacher-education program made quality-enhancement changes based on the last report card, and the data largely shows improvement. But, the university accepts this report and will continue to look for ways to improve its teacher-education program.