The University of Tennessee at Martin is hosting the 50th annual Spring College Rodeo starting on Thursday, April 12 and going through Saturday, April 14 at the Ned Ray McWherter Agricultural Complex.

Action starts at 7:30 p.m. on all three dates. All tickets are $6 on Thursday while adult tickets are $10 on Friday and $12 on Saturday. Tickets for children (ages 6-12) and UT Martin students with a valid ID are $7 for both Friday and Saturday. A $20 weekend pass is also available for all three nights. Children ages 5 and under are free with a paid adult.

Action from all three nights can also be heard locally on Star 95.1 FM.

The UT Martin rodeo has been named the Ozark Region “Rodeo of the Year” for 12 consecutive years. The event serves as a platform for the upcoming College National Finals Rodeo, which will be held in Casper, Wyoming June 10-16.

Along with UT Martin, teams from the University of Arkansas-Cossatot, University of Arkansas-Monticello, East Mississippi Community College, Missouri Valley College, Murray State University, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Southern Arkansas University, University of Tennessee, Three Rivers College and University of West Alabama will take part in the festivities.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is sponsoring a crawfish supper at the American Legion building on Wednesday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available in addition to corn on the cob and new potatoes. Tickets are $15 per person for the event that is put on by the UTM Rodeo Booster Club.

Thursday is Tyson, Obion County Complex Performance night. Timed events and rough stock events including bull riding will be featured while fans can enter a drawing for a chance to win an MTD riding lawnmower. The Weakley County 4-H Mounted Drill Team will conduct the opening.

Friday is Tennessee Tractor, LLC Performance night. Timed events and rough stock events will be featured. Friday also serves as “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night to raise money for breast cancer awareness. If the MTD riding lawnmower is not won on Thursday, a second drawing will take place that evening. In addition to the opening, the Weakley County 4-H Mounted Drill Team will also perform a special presentation at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday is the Martin Paving Company Championship Finals, where the top-10 contestants from the opening round will compete in a battle of the best of the best. Edward Jones Investments is sponsoring a free barbecue lunch at 11 a.m. at the downtown Martin Festival Park while a scholarship auction will follow at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the UT Martin Rodeo Scholarship Fund.