A University of Tennessee subcommittee passed a proposal Monday to increase tuition at UT Martin by 3 percent.

The Sentinel reports the subcommittee also passed a proposal to hold tuition at UT Knoxville flat for the first time in 34 years.

The tuition fee would also stay the same at UT Chattanooga.

The proposal goes next to the Finance and Administration Committee before the board of trustees considers it.

Both are scheduled to vote June 22.