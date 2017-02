The Tennessee Vols added 28 recruits on National Signing Day yesterday.

The 2017 class is led by the number one recruit in the nation, USJ offensive lineman Trey Smith from Jackson.

Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones says the complicated process of recruiting was easier this year.

Another West Tennesseean in Hardin County’s LaTrell Bumphus also signed a letter of intent to play UT football yesterday.

The 2017 class ranked 17th in the nation.