UT Martin alumni are giving back to the community through the funding and design of the new Martin Public Library.

UTM alum Langdon Unger was the first president of the Martin Public Library Foundation, an organization established to receive charitable donations towards the funding of the new building and its services.

UTM chancellor emeritus Dr. Nick Dunagan is the current foundation president and says the city has received a $5.5 million dollar USDA Rural Development grant, but still needs $1.5 million dollars to complete the necessary funds.

The new two-story library will feature a large children’s area and a teen zone, community meeting spaces, a dedicated genealogy research room, and workshop areas where community classes in skills such as cooking, sewing and painting can be taught.

The new library building will anchor the downtown Martin area on the corner of Lindell Street and University Street, where the Martin Police Department and UT Martin REED Center currently sit.

Fellow alum, David Warren, has designed libraries all over the world, and is working with the Jackson-based architectural firm TLM Associates Inc. to make the new Martin library a modern, state-of-the-art facility.

Construction on the new building is anticipated in begin in mid-2019 with hopes that the facility will open to the public in 2020.

