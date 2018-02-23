UT Martin has announced its new Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Dr. Philip Cavalier will assume his new role effective July 1st.

Dr. Cavalier comes from Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, where he most recently served as provost.

He was responsible for working with areas such as curriculum and program development, faculty support and student support, accreditation, and assessment.

Dr. Cavalier holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in English from Northeastern University in Massachusetts and a doctoral degree in English, from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

He has served in higher education administration since 2004.