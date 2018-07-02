The UT Martin athletic department has partnered with SIDEARM Sports to reveal an upgraded UTMSports.com, which was officially launched Monday.

The sleek website design features larger photos and content that is compatible with computers, tablets and mobile devices.

“We hope our fans enjoy browsing through the improved, state-of-the-art UTMSports.com,” Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “SIDEARM Sports is a respected innovator in collegiate athletics and we couldn’t be happier with our finished product.”

