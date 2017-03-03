A search committee for a new athletic director at UT Martin is looking to fill the AD position by July 1st.

The UTM search committee is currently reviewing applications for AD and a small list of potential candiates will be made out to UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver soon.

Thirteen people are on the search committee which includes people who aren’t part of the university such as Todd Hampton of Edward Jones, Wayne McCreight of Hamilton-Ryker, and Andy Collins of Security Bank and Trust Company.

Other prominent university leaders on the committee include Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni Relations Charley Deal, Intercollegiate Athletics Coordinator Trudy Henderson, and SGA Secretary Marybeth Kennedy.

Julio Freire was UT Martin’s last Athletic Director in 2016. Since then, Kevin McMillan served in the interim position, and Mike Swaim is the current interim athletic director.