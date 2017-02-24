UT Martin women’s junior basketball player Ashton Feldhaus is leading the team in rebounds with 5 a game while scoring 11 points per contest for the team

Feldhaus has been honored as OVC Newcomer of The Week a few times this year, in what has been her breakout season.

Feldhaus told Thunderbolt Radio that after being off for two years, she has gotten used to being back on the hardwood.

The UTM junior says the team is concerned about mastering the basics before the tournament comes into play.

The UT Martin women have their final home game Saturday against Murray State and airtime for this game will be at 3:30 on 105.7 The Quake.