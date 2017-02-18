UT Martin senior basketball player Javier Martinez leads the men’s team with 8 rebounds a game while averaging 12 points per contest.

Martinez has been one of the leaders on an 18-10 Skyhawks team that’s built momentum going into the latter part of the season.

Javier Martinez told Thunderbolt Radio what making history in his recent 22 point 21 rebound game meant to him.

Martinez says the team’s goal is an OVC championship.

The Skyhawks have a couple of games left until the OVC tournament begins March 1st in Nashville.