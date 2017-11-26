UTM women win over Western Carolina

UTM women improve to three and three after a win over Western Carolina 62 to 54.

UTM trailed 28 to 21 at the half, and came back to win in the second half. Emanye Robertson led in scoring with 18 points and Kendall Spray followed, scoring 12 points in the game.

UTM will play North Carolina A&T on Thursday tip off at 6. The Skyhawks will then go on the road to play at Chattanooga and then at Louisville.

UTM men fall to UMKC

UTM men fall to one and five this season after a lost to University of Missouri Kansas City 65 to 55

UMKC led at the half 43 to 27. They continue to dominate the game till the very end, winning 65 to 55. Kahari Beaufort was the only Skyhawk to hit double digit scoring with 15 points. Fatodd Lewis came in second in scoring, getting 8 points.

UTM will return to action Wednesday when they travel to take on LSU in Baton Rouge. They will then play at Chattanooga on Saturday.